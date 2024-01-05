Nabhi Sutra eyes Rs 7 crore revenue from Ayurvedic personal care goods

New Delhi (India): Ayurvedic personal care brand Nabhi Sutra is targeting Rs 7 crore in revenue in its third year of operations, up from the Rs 2 crore it registered in its second year. The business is also gearing up to launch in the international market.



The India ayurvedic products market reached a value of INR 515.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,536.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.78% during 2022-2027.

Started with an initial investment of Rs 5 lakh, the firm was able Rs 1 crore in turnover in its very first year, followed by 2 crore and now this year it aims at 7 crore revenue. They are showing remarkable growth month by month and soon going to sell their products in the international market. Nabhi Sutra has seen an upsurge in the demand of their products and they have been able to sell 20,000+ bottles per month, and have served more than 5,00,000. customers in India so far.

In India, you will see a lot of ingredients from the kitchen that are beneficial and one such ingredient is cow ghee, which is often placed into clay containers and buried for future generations. One such product is Shata Dhauta Ghrita by Nabhi Sutra which is a skin repair emollient,which is made up of Cow ghee is considered as Sheeta Virya which provides cooling and soothing effect for your skin. To bring added benefits, we are using A2 cow milk with traditional Bilona method of making ghee that contains more nourishment value.

According to Swati Sutaria Vakhadia, Founder, Nabhi Sutra,“Harnessing the benefits of natural ingredients, it is all about simplifying your regime and taking an inside-out approach to skincare and wellness. From ancient times, cow ghee has also been used for healing wounds because it has healing properties. When ghee is washed 100 times, it becomes pure and healthy. So it is called “Shatadhautghruta', (शतधौतघत) means ghee, which is washed and pure with properties that accentuate the benefits,”

The process of washing ghee 100 times, significantly increases the moisture level of the ghee cream. The entire process of 100 times washed ghee, breaks the smaller composition of ghee and evaporates the smell of ghee, thus converting cow's ghee into a non-oily and deeply absorbing therapeutic moisturizer. Ghee is washed at times to reduce solids not fat (SNF) also known as ghee residue and to improve yield of ghee.

While a trending product these days is Shata Dhauta Ghrita, i.e., basically “100 times washed ghee” " it is an ancient 5000-year-old Ayurvedic formulation with therapeutic and beautifying properties for various skin conditions. With the magic of Ayurveda one can harmonize our physical, mental, and emotional selves.

Now with 15+ different SKUs we are ready to reach 5 crore of turnover with the year 2022-23. Market Research further states that Indian Essential Oils Market size was valued at USD 149.63 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 239.85 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% from 2021 to 2028.

