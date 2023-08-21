Nag Panchami 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Images, and Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

Devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate the Nag Panchami festival in many states. This year, the festival will be held on August 21. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Nag Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of the month of Sawan. The muhurat puja is between 5:53 am and 8:30 am, according to the Drikpanchang. Mainly, people in the state of Maharashtra celebrate Nag Panchami. The town of Battis Shirala, situated in the Sangli district, is known for its iconic style of Naga Panchami celebrations.

Nag devta and lord Shiva are believed to remove gloom and gloom from a person's life. Those suffering from Kaal Sarp Dosh can also get rid of the negative effects by worshipping Nag devta on this day.

It is celebrated two days after Hariyali Teej. Women perform puja on this day. In some places, milk is offered to snakes as part of the Nag Panchami rituals. Here are some wishes, quotes and greetings to share with your family and friends on this occasion.

Wishes, Quotes and Greetings

1. May this day bring you good fortune, success, and courage. Pray to Shiva, and your prayers will come true; you will receive more than you give. Happy Nag Panchami.

2. May Nag Devta bestow all wealth and pleasure onto you—Subh Nag Panchami to you and your entire family.

3. May Lord Shiva bless us all on this auspicious festival of Nag Panchami. Panchami Shubh Nag.

4. Luck, accomplishment, and bravery are all important. May this day bring you good fortune.

5. Pray to Shiva, and your requests will be granted. You will get more than you give. Have a blessed Nag Panchami.

6. May Nag Devata bless you with money, happiness, strength, and good health. These are my wishes and blessings to you on this Nag Panchami.

7. May Lord Shiva bless you and your loved ones with happiness and success—best wishes for Nag Panchami.

8. I wish you a wonderful Happy Nag Panchami. May the joy and happiness of this event flood your heart and home forever.

9. May Nag Devta always bless you, protect you from evil and direct you to the good. I wish you a wonderful Happy Nag Panchami.

10. May Lord Shiva grant all your wishes on this auspicious day of Nag Panchami. With his best wishes, may you follow the path of success and growth.