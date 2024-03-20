Live
Narsimha Dwadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Puja Timings, Significance, and All You Need to Know
As the festive season approaches, preparations for the celebration of Holi are in full swing across the country. Holi, known for symbolising the triumph of good over evil, commemorates the tale of Lord Vishnu's victory over the demon Hiranyakashipu in his Narsimha avatar. Narsimha Dwadashi, observed with immense devotion annually, holds significant importance in Hindu culture. Here's a comprehensive guide to understanding this auspicious day.
Date and Puja Timings
Narsimha Dwadashi falls on the twelfth day of the bright half of the Falgun month, precisely three days before Holi. In 2024, Narsimha Dwadashi will be celebrated on March 21. According to the Panchang, the auspicious tithi begins at 2:22 AM on March 21 and concludes at 4:44 AM on March 22.
Rituals
Devotees commence the day during the Brahma Muhurta by taking a sacred dip. Offerings of flowers, fruits, sweets, coconut, sandalwood, and gulal are made to Lord Narsimha. The mantra "Ugram veeram mahaavishnum jvalantam sarvatomukham" is chanted 108 times, invoking the divine blessings. Observing a fast on this day is a common practice among devotees.
Significance
According to Hindu mythology, Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, incurred the wrath of his father, Hiranyakashipu, due to his unwavering devotion. Despite Hiranyakashipu's attempts to harm him, Prahlada's faith remained steadfast. Eventually, Lord Vishnu manifested in the formidable form of Narsimha and annihilated Hiranyakashipu, thereby upholding righteousness and protecting his devotee.
This sacred day serves as a reminder of the power of devotion and the eventual triumph of good over evil. Observing Narsimha Dwadashi with sincerity and reverence is believed to bestow divine blessings upon devotees, fostering spiritual growth and inner peace.
By honouring the traditions and rituals associated with Narsimha Dwadashi, devotees express their devotion and gratitude towards Lord Vishnu, seeking his protection and guidance in their lives.