  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

National Beach Day

National Beach Day
x
Highlights

Beaches are places that are beloved by so many, with access to salt-water oceans or fresh-water lakes, beaches encourage healthy and fun outdoor...

Beaches are places that are beloved by so many, with access to salt-water oceans or fresh-water lakes, beaches encourage healthy and fun outdoor activities like swimming, sports, building sandcastles, having a picnic, playing frisbee and simply enjoying the feel of sand between the toes. But just like many of the earth’s precious areas, the world’s beaches are degrading due to human interference as well as global climate change.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X