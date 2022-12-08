Brownies, that rich, decadent, purely hedonistic blend of cake and cookie that feels amazing in the mouth and leaves the taste buds craving more. While the classic brownie still reigns supreme, now there are what seems like a million different derivations of how to make these delicious treats, but there's one thing they all have in common. Levels of chocolate so thick and rich they should be illegal!



National Brownie Day is the perfect chance to get in and indulge in all that decadent goodness that might be avoided the rest of the year. It's an ideal opportunity to go into some serious brownie overload–and not even feel bad about it.