National Chocolate Day

A food that encourages passion, many people would consider chocolate to be a gift to the world. Whether eaten in the form of a chocolate bar, enjoyed as a chocolate beverage or used to bake a variety of desserts, chocolate has a rich history and a bright future! Today, chocolate continues to be a huge industry, with cocoa beans grown in warm climates and exported to chocolate manufacturers all over the globe.

Whether it's the Hershey's chocolate company in Pennsylvania, the Lindt company in Switzerland, or a smaller local chocolate company, it's fun to enjoy access to this delicious treat.