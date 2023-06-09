Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Husband kills wife for seeking divorce in Anakapalli
- SCR Cancels Three Trains due to ongoing restoration works in Odisha
- Siblings killed in road accident in Hanamkonda
- Russia reports heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine
- How to use WhatsApp Channels and all details
- National Donald Duck Day
- Safety is a feeling that needs to be experienced, say Bengalureans
- Machilipatnam: Port focal point for development, says Perni Nani
- Five signs of a healthy menstrual cycle you shouldn’t ignore
- Lakshmi Manchu on Vaishno Devi: ‘Spirituality beyond mortal understanding’
National Donald Duck Day
Highlights
Donald Duck is one of the most iconic characters of the Disney franchise and has, for multiple generations, been one of the hallmarks of childhood and...
Donald Duck is one of the most iconic characters of the Disney franchise and has, for multiple generations, been one of the hallmarks of childhood and innocence. Also, of rage driven spite filled incoherent rambling while spraying the area around you like a sprinkler in high summer.
There was something in his tendency to fly completely off the handle and rail at the slightest provocation that touched a part of us all. Everyone had times when they’ve just had enough, and Donald gave us the perfect way to respond. By raging incoherently while stamping our feet. It pays to lose your cool once in a while.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS