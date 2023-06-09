National Donald Duck Day

Donald Duck is one of the most iconic characters of the Disney franchise and has, for multiple generations, been one of the hallmarks of childhood and innocence. Also, of rage driven spite filled incoherent rambling while spraying the area around you like a sprinkler in high summer.

There was something in his tendency to fly completely off the handle and rail at the slightest provocation that touched a part of us all. Everyone had times when they’ve just had enough, and Donald gave us the perfect way to respond. By raging incoherently while stamping our feet. It pays to lose your cool once in a while.