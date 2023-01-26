National Geographic Day

National Geographic is something we take for granted, which is not surprising considering that it has been around for well over 100 years. The first issue of the magazine was published in 1888, and National Geographic Magazines have been published regularly, once per month, since then.

National Geographic Magazine has covered thousands of topics since its inception, from lovely, peaceful Balinese dancers to controversial topics such as the brutal killing of animals by poachers and those convinced of the magical properties of certain animal parts. For almost 130 years, National Geographic magazine has been awakening people's interest in far away, unknown countries, their foods and customs, and above all, those who live there, both human and not. And this is of course why National Geographic is more than deserving of its own day, and we've seen to it that it got one.