National Girlfriend Day 2023: Date, history, significance and how to celebrate the day

National Girlfriends Day is celebrated on August 1 with much fanfare by people in committed romantic relationships. The day honours the special women who bring joy, happiness and love with their unwavering support and wholesome companionship. People celebrate the day by showering their girlfriends unconditionally, planning surprises, pampering them with meaningful gifts, and more. Scroll on to learn all about the history, meaning, and how to celebrate this day.

When is National Girlfriends Day:

As mentioned above, National Girlfriends Day is marked annually on August 1.

National Girlfriends Day History and Significance:

The exact origin of National Girlfriend Day needs to be better documented, as it arose through social media platforms and people's conscious efforts to make their romantic partners feel special. This annual celebration encourages people to celebrate the important bond shared with their girlfriends. People express their sincere appreciation by showering their partners with loving gestures, thoughtful gifts, and acts of kindness. People generally mark Bride's Day with their romantic partners. However, you can also honour and celebrate your best friends or soul mates. Recognise the remarkable women who stand by you through difficult times and offer your unwavering encouragement.

National Girlfriends Day Celebrations:

There are no specific traditions or customs associated with National Brides Day. The day is all about personal expressions of love and appreciation. People can mark it in meaningful and unique ways relative to the personal experiences shared by themselves and their partners. In the meantime, here are some ideas to enjoy National Girlfriends Day with your partner: take them out to dinner, cook at home, plan surprises, get them meaningful gifts, do activities they want, and pamper them with a spa session if you live far away. Spend the day on a video call, plan a road trip, and movie marathons.