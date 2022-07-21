Junk foods are usually, by definition, high in fats, sugars, salt, and calories. But more often than not, they are delicious!

Junk food day is the perfect day to treat yourself. On National Junk Food Day, you get to eat anything you want. Eat any amounts that you want, too. Tomorrow, however, it's back to a healthy diet.

It doesn't have to be candies either. Like bacon? Eat so much bacon! Like chili cheese dogs? Eat all the dogs you want. Onion rings, yes please. Pizza? Have it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. National Junk Food Day is all about indulging in your favorites.