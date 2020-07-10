National Kebab Day: There is something special about a kebab, that combination of meat and vegetables skewered on a bamboo spear roasted over coals.

The smoky flavour, the fantastic array of seasonings, or just the combination of the carnivore's favorite treat and the herbivore's secret vice makes it a place where we all can meet.

Kebab Day celebrates this delicious barbecue favorite and its origins, and of course, gives us an excuse to eat all the kebab we want.

Kebab Day has been created so that we can celebrate this incredible meal! No matter whether you like to have a doner kebab after you have been clubbing with your friends or you are a fan of the shish kebab and often make them yourself, this is a day to celebrate.

