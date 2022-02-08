Kites have been bringing joy and relaxation since the 5th century in China. Kites are made of different parts that when working together allow for the high-flying tricks that we all love to watch. Those parts are the wings, tethers, and anchors. The kite is designated as a heavier-than-air craft that is tethered with wing surfaces that react as the air drags and lifts around them. National Kite Flying Day was created to remind us of the feeling of freedom that one feels when guiding a kite through the currents of air.



Do you recall those days back in school when you were little and it was the day to make kites? Brightly colored paper sprinkled with glitter and ribbons were the typical creation. Were you able to get yours to take flight? I recall the sounds of giggles and encouraging yells as one friend would run and run hoping the kite would spring from their hands and into the air.