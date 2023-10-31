Live
- Raghubar Das sworn in as 26th Governor of Odisha
- For 3rd day Marathas’ pro-quota protests, arson & roadblocks rock Maha
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
- Mahua Moitra drops case against media houses, social media platforms in cash-for-query row
Just In
National Magic Day
Highlights
Harry Houdini is quite probably one of the reasons magic is so popular today and, at the time of his death, he was the most famous member of the Society of American Magicians.
Harry Houdini is quite probably one of the reasons magic is so popular today and, at the time of his death, he was the most famous member of the Society of American Magicians.
Houdini died in the afternoon on October 31st, 1926 in a hospital in Detroit, Michigan, USA.
This date means that October 31 is not only National Magic Day and Halloween, it is also the anniversary of the death of this famous magician.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS