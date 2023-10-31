  • Menu
National Magic Day
Harry Houdini is quite probably one of the reasons magic is so popular today and, at the time of his death, he was the most famous member of the Society of American Magicians.

Houdini died in the afternoon on October 31st, 1926 in a hospital in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

This date means that October 31 is not only National Magic Day and Halloween, it is also the anniversary of the death of this famous magician.

