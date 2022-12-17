Many people, even lovers of this delicious liquid gold, don't know maple syrup has its own day dedicated to learning about and celebrating it!



So, before delving into the history of and the most popular thing to put on pancakes, waffles, French toast and more, it's probably a good idea to take a moment to thank the maple trees for the sap that becomes the sweet syrup that everyone knows and loves today! National Maple Syrup Day was created to celebrate the amber substance people have all come to know and love. Much of the maple syrup that most people experience today is almost always manufactured in Canada, but even the United States has its own maple syrup production area–mostly surrounding the northeastern states, such as Vermont, but also other northern states, like Michigan.

Maple syrup is a substance that's usually made from the xylem sap of a few different varieties of the maple tree, including the sugar maple, red maple, or black maple tree, although it can be made from other species of maple as well.