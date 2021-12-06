The men and women who spend every day digging in the earth are some of the greatest unsung heroes of industry and modern civilization. They dig deep into the darkest places in the world to bring out the riches that help to sustain our lifestyles. From the steel for our cars, to the copper wiring that binds together our digital world together, everything we think of as our modern lives and comforts exist on the back of these intrepid people.

The history of mining reaches into prehistory, where resources such as flint were removed from the earth to produce the highest quality tools of the age. As time went on and more was understood about the nature of ores and how to process them, gold, turquoise, and malachite (the ore from which copper is derived) mines began to appear all over the world. Better technology allowed the development of new mining techniques, and more uses for existing and newly discovered resources. Even in these ancient days, the bronze and iron brought forth from the earth was used to plow the ground, fight wars, and build grand edifices that would stand the test of time.

Miners' Day was established to celebrate and recognize those who take part in this dangerous profession, to help our lives be comfortable and full of conveniences. Thanks to the efforts of the president of the Miners' Day Memorial Association of West Virginia (MDMAWV) Roy Lee Cooke, National Miners' Day was established in 2009 by the passing of a resolution by the United States Senate.