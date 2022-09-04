Ever since the invention of the newspaper, there have been newspaper carriers. Those intrepid souls who bring out the latest hot sheet carrying the most recent news have used all sorts of methods to carry out their duties and bring us the best of stories.

Whether they were standing on the street corner with a satchel or loading up their trusty Shetland pony with bags full of the daily rag, National Newspaper Carrier Day holds them in the highest regard and shares their dedication with the world.

Thank your newspaper carrier for getting out every day, rain or shine to bring you the latest news from around the world in good old fashioned print.