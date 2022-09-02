National Nutrition Week 2022: Know its history, Significance and Theme

Every year, India celebrates National Nutrition Week starting from 1st September through 7th September. This week, would be dedicated to raise awareness about proper eating habits and also about nutrition.



The government of India, undertakes numerous initiatives during National Nutrition week, so that people become aware about proper nutrition. For example, this year as part of the seven-day event organized by the Indian Ministry of women and child development, facts such as " A healthy mind resides in a healthy body or " health is wealth" is being promoted.

National Nutrition Week: History

National Nutrition week was first observed in the month of March, in the year, 1975 by the American Dietetic Association (ADA) its main was to increase public awareness about good nutrition and promote the profession of dieticians in the year, 1980, the week-long celebration extended for an month because it had received warm response to the initiative.

Since, 1982, the Indian government has been conducting National Nutrition week, so that it can educate citizens about nutrition and also urge them to lead an healthy as well as sustainable lifestyles.

National nutrition week is also termed as Bharat Nutrition week.

This year, theme for National Nutrition month theme for the year, 2022 was to celebrate a world of flavors. This month, we must try to celebrate flavors of varied cultures across the world at the same time, we must nourish the body and appreciating the diversity. It is great time to expand one's taste by opting to try new foods.

Significance of National Nutrition Week 2022

We find, each year above 6,000 children whose age is less than 5 years die in India. More than half of these death are caused by malnutrition, majorly due to lack of Vitamin A, zinc, folic acid, iron and iodine.

In India, malnutrition is one of the widespread problem. It is indicative as to how India is a nation of extremes. Numerous children are undernourished and they cannot obtain sufficient amount of food. In contrast, the nation has an ever-increasing number of obese people.

Moreover, many people are suffering from obesity, but they are still classified as malnourished. And as a result, poor diets consist of fast food as well as sugary products which contribute to obesity while failing to offer the necessary nutrients for the body. Due to these factors, numerous people are suffering from obesity and would experience varied health problems as those suffering from chronic underweight.