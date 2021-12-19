National Oatmeal Muffin Day

While muffins have been a staple for quite a few centuries. This probably started with English-style muffins that are made with yeast, cooked on a griddle, and have been dated back to the 10th or 11th century in Wales.

American-style muffins are known as quick bread muffins, which are made in individual molds and do not use yeast in their recipes. Quick bread muffins were not developed until close to the end of the 18th century, when pearlash, a refined form of potash, was discovered.

In the very first American Cookbook titled American Cookery, author Amelia Simmons published recipes using pearlash. Then, in 1792, approximately eight thousand tons of it were exported to Europe.

Baking powder was eventually developed but did not become commercially available until 1857.Quick bread muffins really need to be baked in molds because they are created with a batter instead of a dough, which means they will not hold up on their own. While there is not much history for the Oatmeal Muffin, there are plenty of recipes for it that all vary in ingredients.