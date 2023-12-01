National Pollution Control Day 2023: Date, history, significance

Pollution stands as one of the most critical global issues today. Each year, lives are lost due to various forms of pollution, urging us to reflect on our lifestyle and resource utilization. The need of the hour is to adopt practices that promote a green and harmless future. Sadly, the introduction of new and harmful elements into nature continues to contribute to the escalating pollution levels, adversely affecting the quality of life and overall health of individuals. Whether it's air, water, or environmental pollution, these various types of pollution are relentlessly degrading our planet day by day.

National Pollution Control Day is an annual event that aims to raise awareness about the importance of mindfulness and the need to reduce pollution, striving to reverse the detrimental changes already in motion. As we prepare to commemorate National Pollution Control Day this year, here are some key considerations.

Date:

National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2 every year. In 2023, this significant day falls on a Saturday.

History:

The roots of this observance trace back to December 2 and December 3, 1984, when a hazardous chemical, Methyl Isocyanate, along with other chemicals, was released from a pesticide plant, Union Carbide India Limited, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The exposure to these harmful gases led to the tragic loss of 25,000 lives, marking one of the most devastating industrial disasters globally. National Pollution Control Day is a solemn occasion to honour the memory of those who perished in this unfortunate incident.

Significance:

Creating awareness about the diverse types of pollution caused by human activities is crucial. Equally important is the exploration of sustainable living practices to reverse the damage inflicted upon our planet. National Pollution Control Day serves as a reminder to promote awareness and inform people about the urgent need for change.