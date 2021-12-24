  • Menu
National Pumpkin Pie Day

National Pumpkin Pie Day
National Pumpkin Pie Day

National Pumpkin Pie Day celebrates the humble pumpkin pie, a national favorite in the United States

National Pumpkin Pie Day celebrates the humble pumpkin pie, a national favorite in the United States. Pumpkin pie is a traditional North American sweet dessert, eaten during the fall and early winter, especially for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In fact, those two holidays are the days when most pumpkin pies are eaten by Americans.

Although many people around the world might think of this gourd as being used for savory dishes such as soups or pasta, pumpkin is also delicious when doctored up to be eaten in the form of a dessert. And, thus, the reason for National Pumpkin Pie Day!

