Ahhh, the Saxophone. That sultry wail on a mist-ridden street, the seductive tones of Kenny G, and the rich warm sound of a jazzy riff. These sounds truly capture the heart and imagination of their listeners, and have since the instrument first came on the scene.

From professional musicians like the jazz legend Johnny Hodges, to Bill Clinton, the former president of the United States, the Saxophone knows no boundaries of class or race.

If you've never really taken the time to enjoy the beautiful music of this instrument, National Saxophone Day is your time to indulge.