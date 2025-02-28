  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

National Science Day: Celebrating innovation and scientific progress

National Science Day: Celebrating innovation and scientific progress
x
Highlights

National Science Day is observed every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C.V. Raman, for which he was...

National Science Day is observed every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C.V. Raman, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. This day serves as a tribute to Indian scientific achievements while inspiring young minds to pursue careers in science, technology, and innovation.

The theme for National Science Day focuses on “Advancing Science for a Sustainable Future”, emphasising the role of scientific research in addressing global challenges such as climate change, healthcare, and technology. National Science Day plays a crucial role in promoting scientific awareness among students, educators, and the general public.

It encourages discussions on technological advancements and highlights the contributions of Indian scientists in various fields. The day also serves as an opportunity to recognize the importance of research and innovation in shaping the future. By inspiring the next generation of scientists and innovators, this celebration strengthens India’s commitment to scientific excellence and sustainable progress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick