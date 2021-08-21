National Senior Citizens Day celebrated on August 21, is the day to let them know how much you care and it's an opportunity to recognise their accomplishments. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed this holiday to raise awareness about issues that affect senior citizens and their quality of life.

Today, seniors are still active in their communities as well as continuing to have a strong presence in the workforce. For all they do and have achieved for the good of their communities, senior citizens deserve our thanks!



National Senior Citizens Day recognises seniors who have spent their lives contributing to society and have impacted everyone's lives for the better.

Improved healthcare has changed demographics and increased productivity of older citizens, allowing them to be more active than ever before. With more opportunities available as well, many senior citizens now begin second careers and are an example for younger generations.

The country's foundation and stable sectors are the result of the hard work of our senior citizens and they deserve all our gratitude.