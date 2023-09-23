Around four decades ago a group of folks decided to honor and celebrate their own singleness. With a plethora of days celebrating love and marriage, such as Valentine’s Day, National Lover’s Day and World Marriage Day, just to name a few, this group thought it was high time to establish a week that would pay heed to their status as single people. In 1984, The Buckeye Singles Council of Ohio founded National Singles Week in an attempt to recognize the benefits and freedoms that come with living a single life.



Later, in 2014, National Singles Day was started on January 11 by founder Karen Reed, as it represented singleness in its numerical presentation of 1/11. But, eventually, in 2017, the founders of National Singles Day agreed that it would make sense to join forces with National Singles Week, which is celebrated during the third full week of September each year. And now, National Singles Day caps off the end of the week with its celebrations on Saturday!