National Sports Day 2023: Date, Wishes, Theme, History and Importance

National Sports Day in India is celebrated on August 29 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey champion. The day is also marked to recognize and appreciate the country's athletes, who have received prestigious awards for their outstanding contributions to various sports.

The main concept behind the celebration of National Sports Day is to raise awareness among people about the benefits of sport, sportsmanship and collaboration, as well as to empower them to choose sport as a profession.

Sports Day: Date and Theme

This year, August 29, 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday as National Sports Day.

The theme of National Sports Day 2023 is "Sports enable an inclusive and healthy society".

National Sports Day 2023: History and Importance

Major Dhyan Chand, one of India's greatest hockey players, is honored annually on National Sports Day. Dhyan Chand played for India in 185 matches and scored more than 400 goals between the years 1926 and 1948.

Dhyan Chand began his hockey career with the British Indian Army Regimental Team. Dhyan Singh, who carried out regimental duties for most of the day, practiced hockey at night under the moonlight, hence his nickname, Dhyan Chand (in Hindi, Chand means "Moon").

In recognition of his limitless contributions to sports, the Indian government announced his birthday as National Sports Day in 2012, hoping to inspire youth to excel in sports.

This decision also focused on promoting the games and physical fitness among people across the country. India celebrated its own National Sports Day on August 29, 2012. The importance of National Sports Day is to urge people to make sports a vital part of their daily lives in order to stay fit and healthy.

How can National Sports Day be celebrated?

At the Sports Day event in India, various athletes receive renowned National Sports Awards including Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (recently named Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards), Arjuna Scholarship, Dronacharya Awards etc.

As part of the Fit India and Khelo India campaigns, various sports competitions are held to celebrate the day. Participants from schools, universities and other organizations register for National Sports Day 2023.

Happy National Sports Day: Wishes

• On National Sports Day, greetings to all the sports enthusiasts and I salute the sports stars of India, who dedicate their lives to bringing glory to the nation. Happy National Sports Day everyone!

• Life is incomplete without sports, it’s the time to refresh our time so play as much as you can. Enjoy National Sports Day! Best wishes.

• Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement. Happy National Sports Day!

• Gold medals won by athletes do not consist of gold but their hardwork and determination and we should never forget it. Happy National Sports Day!

• Hard days are the best because those are the days when champions are made. Happy National Sports Day.