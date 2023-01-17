Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared January 16 as National Startup Day in the year 2021. Since then, various programs and events are organised by government and non-government organisations to applaud and promote the Indian startup ecosystem.

National Startup Day is celebrated on January 16. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has marked an entire week as National Startup Week from January 10 to 16. he Startup India Innovation Week was organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The first day of Startup India Innovation Week featured events, including a webinar on "Founders of Today, Leaders of Tomorrow," despite the lack of a set theme for the day.

National Startup Day is observed in India to celebrate the successes of the startup community. The day is observed in order to give startup business owners a forum to talk about innovation for India's youth and their contribution to the economy.

Additionally, it is intended to highlight the importance of startup initiatives and hold them up as representatives of society at large. This initiative also has the goal of encouraging young people to pursue entrepreneurship as their primary career option.