Of course, National Sunscreen Day has been designed to make sure that people are aware of the importance of wearing sunscreen.

Sunburn can increase your risk of skin cancer, and so it is imperative that everyone recognizes just how pivotal it is to wear sun screen.

One of the biggest problems is that a lot of people feel that this is something that they only need to concern themselves with when they go on vacation. However, this could not be further from the truth.

