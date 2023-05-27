Live
- Look at alternative economic models
- Vijayawada: Sportswear distributed to summer camp students
- Vijayawada: Mobile Dental Vehicle flagged off
- Co-developmental Technology Innovation Centre opens at IITH
- Kadapa: Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju expresses ire over delay in construction works
- Golden Gate Bridge opened
- Vijayawada: Transparency maintained in power purchases says Vijayanand
- UGC NET 2023 preparation tips
- Vijayawada: Government according priority to digital education says Botcha Satyanarayana
- Choosing the right destination: Where to study abroad
National Sunscreen Day
Highlights
Of course, National Sunscreen Day has been designed to make sure that people are aware of the importance of wearing sun screen
Of course, National Sunscreen Day has been designed to make sure that people are aware of the importance of wearing sunscreen.
Sunburn can increase your risk of skin cancer, and so it is imperative that everyone recognizes just how pivotal it is to wear sun screen.
One of the biggest problems is that a lot of people feel that this is something that they only need to concern themselves with when they go on vacation. However, this could not be further from the truth.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS