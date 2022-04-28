National Superhero Day first got its start in 1995, when Marvel Comics employees went out into the world to ask kids what superpowers they would want to have if it were possible. The results surprisingly revealed that these kids ended up talking more about superheroes in their own lives, and how they often looked like a normal person.



National Superhero Day reminds everyone that, most of the time, superheroes are just everyday people who rise to the occasion of helping when threats happen. Not only that, but this is an ideal that can be passed on and practiced in our daily lives.

Every day, men and women go out in the world and face difficulties in their lives and livelihood to help protect others from the dangers of fire, crime, and unexpected health issues. But the list of superheroes in real life doesn't even end there!

National Superhero Day is here to remind people all over the world that superheroes can come in any shape, size or color, and being one is more about valor of the heart than having actual super-powers.

National Superhero Day is the perfect time to let the heroes of this life be identified and celebrated!