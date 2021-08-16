National tell a joke day 2021: What happened to the comedian on August 16th during National Tell A Joke Day? Everyone stole his punchlines! All joking aside, get out there and laugh a little and tell some funny ones.



This day will be filled with smiles and laughter from morning till night. Jokes consist of humorous stories, either written or verbal, that often end with a punchline. While slapstick includes props and even minor stunts on the part of the storyteller, the best jokes are usually short. They involve a little misdirection and a well-delivered punchline. The more jokes you tell, the more fun you will have, and so will those around you.

Since jokes come in many forms, try out your favourite. For some, that might be a one-liner or a knock-knock joke. While many people groan at the sight of a pun, they bring on chuckles, too. If you aren't comfortable with the whole comedic act, rely on your sense of irony. Use this approach like seasoning, however. You might have a tough crowd. Others simply rely on gestures to express humor.

When telling a joke, timing and delivery can be an essential element. Without it, the joke will fall flat. Also, be sure to know the audience. For example, clown jokes may not go over well at a phobia convention.

In moderation, laughter is healthy, uses the abdominal muscles, and releases endorphins (natural feel-good chemicals) into the brain. We were unable to find the creator or origin of National Tell a Joke Day.