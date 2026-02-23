IIT Roorkee to develop AI‑driven BMS for energy storage and electric mobility solutions

MaxVolt Energy enters into a strategic research collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. The MoU signed between the organisations aims at developing advanced AI-driven Battery Management Systems for advanced energy storage and electric mobility solutions. The partnership is seen as a significant step toward enhancing battery intelligence and focuses on strengthening the safety and performance of these batteries across India.

The collaboration aims to blend AI and ML algorithms into next-generation BMS platforms that will enable real-time monitoring, predictive diagnostics, adaptive charging protocols, and enhanced thermal management. Another added feature of the advanced BMS will be its focus on predictive maintenance. The systems will be integrated with AI to analyse the battery operation condition and its predictive life expectancy providing a significant time frame to decide whether to repurpose the battery, refurbish it, or recycle it.

This collaboration will improve the accuracy of state-of-charge (SoC) and state-of-health (SoH) estimation in lithium batteries and will also focus on extending battery lifecycle, minimising degradation, and ensuring optimal performance under diverse operating conditions. It is expected that the advanced BMS will incorporate predictive maintenance capabilities reducing downtime and enhancing the reliability in EVs. The focus on building indigenous technological capabilities under India’s Make in India and clean mobility initiatives will strengthen the essence of this collaboration. The joint research program will involve faculty experts, research scholars, and MaxVolt’s in-house engineering team working together. They will collaborate to design, prototype, and validate AI-powered BMS solutions tailored to Indian climatic and grid conditions.

On this occasion, Mr Vishal Gupta, Co-Founder & Technical Director MaxVolt Energy and MaxVolt ReEarth, stated, “The need for advanced battery intelligence is increasing as India accelerates toward large-scale EV adoption. The collaboration between MaxVolt Energy and IIT Roorkee will strengthen the R&D capabilities and support our mission to provide the best quality products and solutions for a wide range of applications. The BMS will align with our vision at MaxVolt Energy. Further, we will also be setting up a Centre of Excellence at the IIT Roorkee campus, functional in collaboration with MaxVolt ReEarth, to encourage research on Second Life Reusability Detection with the help of BMS.

Officials at IIT Roorkee shared their views on this MoU Signing, “The collaboration with MaxVolt Energy and MaxVolt ReEarth brings an exciting opportunity for our students and faculty, enabling industry-academia interactions. The IIT Roorkee’s research expertise and MaxVolt’s industry insights can bring revolutionary breakthroughs in the field of energy.”