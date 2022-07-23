Classic, creamy, and ever so delicious… who doesn't love vanilla ice cream? You can have it with chocolate cake, apple crumble, sprinkles, strawberry sauce, the list goes on! Of course, it's just as delightful on its own.



A dessert as scrumptious and versatile as this deserves to be celebrated, and National Vanilla Ice Cream Day gives you the perfect excuse to do so! National Vanilla Ice Cream Day gives you the perfect excuse to indulge in this sweet treat and to experiment with different ways of enjoying it.