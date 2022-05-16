National Waiters Day

Anybody who has worked as a waiter or waitress for even a couple of days knows just how tough it can be. Basically, the job is never, ever done. Already took one table's drink order and brought that family their food? Great, now it's time to bring that booth full of noisy jocks their bill. Done that? Looks like that elderly couple would like a coffee refill, so don't keep them waiting!

Done that? Good, because that lady over there who ordered a salad with the dressing separately got her salad doused in dressing and is demanding another one. And while back in the kitchen, why not bring the aforementioned family their desserts, because their children are crying that they want ice cream, not roast beef?

National Waitstaff Day is perhaps a long-overdue day during which everyone should all take a moment to show their appreciation for those who work long hours on their feet, often for minimum wage, just to feed the people of the world.