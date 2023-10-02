National World Farm Animals Day

Established in memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who believed in treating all living beings with respect, World Farm Animals Day was founded to highlight the poor conditions suffered by some farm animals, and promote awareness in the hope something may be done to improve the lives of these innocent creatures. The first World Farm Animals Day was celebrated in 1983 as part of an international movement for the rights of farm animals.

Sometimes also called the World Day for Farmed Animals (WDFA), this day aims to raise awareness for and commemorate the 65 billion land animals who are raised for food every year. Since most people believe that animals should not be harmed unnecessarily, this day seeks to bring together those who are passionate about farm animal welfare and working to make changes!