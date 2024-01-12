National Youth Day 2024: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, SMS to share on Vivekananda Jayanti

National Youth Day, celebrated on January 12 every year in India, is a tribute to the profound teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda. Born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, Swami Vivekananda's impact on the spiritual and philosophical landscape of India is immeasurable. The decision to designate his birthday as National Youth Day was made in 1984, with the first celebration taking place on January 12, 1985. The Indian government believed that Swamiji's philosophy and the ideals he lived by could serve as a tremendous source of inspiration for the country's youth.

A chief disciple of the 19th-century mystic and yogi Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Math and initiated a worldwide spiritual movement known as the Ramakrishna Mission. Grounded in the ancient Hindu philosophy of Vedanta, his contributions led to a renaissance of modern Hinduism and sparked nationalist consciousness during the colonial era. However, he is perhaps best remembered for his iconic 1893 speech in Chicago, where he introduced Hinduism to the Western world.

Subhas Chandra Bose rightfully referred to Vivekananda as "the maker of modern India," highlighting the profound impact his teachings had on shaping the nation's identity. Even Mahatma Gandhi attested that after reading Vivekananda's works, his love for the nation grew a thousand-fold.

As we commemorate Vivekananda Jayanti on this day, let us share these heartfelt wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, and SMS to inspire and celebrate the spirit of National Youth Day:

1. May the teachings of Swami Vivekananda guide you towards the path of wisdom and enlightenment. Happy National Youth Day!

1. "Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached." - Swami Vivekananda

2. "In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart." - Swami Vivekananda

As we reflect on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, may we find inspiration and strength to contribute positively to our society and nation. Happy National Youth Day!