Navratri 2024: Kanya Puja Timings and Rituals for Ashtami and Navami

As the nation prepares to celebrate Navratri, a festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, the dates for this year’s festivities are from October 3 to October 12. Navratri is a time for honouring the power of Shakti, the divine feminine energy, believed to fulfill desires and remove sorrows and hardships. This year, the auspicious dates for Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami will align in a unique way, adding to the spiritual significance of the celebration.

Unique Alignment of Dates in Navratri 2024

In 2024, an interesting alignment of the tithis (lunar days) will occur, where the Ashtami and Navami tithis will coincide, while Navami and Dashami will overlap. This means that Navami and Dashami will both be celebrated on October 12. According to the Hindu calendar, or Panchang, the timing of pujas and rituals depends on the Udaya Tithi, which is the time of sunrise. Performing religious activities on this tithi is believed to bring rewards and blessings.

Kanya Puja: The Ritual of Honouring Goddess Durga

Kanya Puja, also known as Kanjak, is a significant ritual observed on the eighth or ninth day of Navratri. This ritual is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, and it involves worshipping nine young girls, typically between the ages of 2 and 10, who represent the nine divine forms of the Goddess. The girls are dressed in new clothes, their feet are washed, and they are offered food, sweets, and gifts. The ritual symbolizes the reverence of innocence and purity, and a tilak is applied on the foreheads of the girls as a mark of blessing.

Auspicious Timings for Kanya Puja on Ashtami and Navami

The Panchang provides specific times for performing Kanya Puja on both Ashtami and Navami. It is believed that rituals performed during the Udaya Tithi yield the most benefit. This year, for Ashtami Puja, the ideal day for observance is October 11. Similarly, for those who choose to perform Kanya Puja on Navami, October 12 is the most favourable date.

Navami and Dashami Overlap: Timing for Kanya Puja on Navami

For those observing Kanya Puja on Navami, the tithi will begin in the afternoon of October 11 and continue until 10:57 am on October 12. It is essential for devotees to complete their Kanya Puja rituals by this time, as Dashami will begin shortly after. During this period, devotees are encouraged to perform Kanya Puja, havan, and other spiritual activities to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.

Conclusion

Navratri 2024 brings with it a unique alignment of auspicious dates, enhancing the spiritual experience for devotees. Whether performing Kanya Puja on Ashtami or Navami, the rituals are an important aspect of honouring Goddess Durga, with the blessings of purity, protection, and prosperity believed to be showered upon those who participate in this sacred festival.