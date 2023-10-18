Navratri Day 4: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings and quotes to share with your loved ones

Day 4 of Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga. Maa Kushmanda is known as the creator of the universe and is worshiped for her creative powers. She is also known as the goddess of prosperity and abundance. On this auspicious day, people offer her prayers to Maa Kushmanda and seek her blessings for a happy and prosperous life. Devotees also fast on this day and observe strict vegetarianism.



Here is a collection of wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings and quotes that you can share with your loved ones on day 4 of Shardiya Navratri.

NAVRATRI DAY 4 WISHES AND WHATSAPP STATUS

• Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes every year. Here Maa Durga's victory over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred, is celebrated. Let us celebrate the triumph of good over evil – a very happy Navratri to you and your family.

• Happy Navaratri to you and your family. Today I wish that Goddess Shakti takes away all your problems and sadness. I hope your life is filled with the nine shades of happiness. I pray to Mata Rani to make all your wishes come true. God bless you! Jai Mata Di.

• Embrace the enchanting aura of Maa Durga and receive divine blessings from her. Best wishes to you and your loved ones for a happy festival in 2023.

• 9 days of prayers, 9 nights of joy, Navratri is here my friend. May Goddess Durga bless you for her prayers. Memories of performing our prayers together, Memories of these past celebrations, Moments that will stay with you forever.

• We wish that the colours, beauty, joy and happiness of this auspicious festival of Maa Kushmanda remain with you, not just for these nine days, but forever.

• May Goddess Kushmanda give you all the gifts of life, gifts of joy, gifts of happiness, gifts of friendship, gifts of love and all other gifts you want to have in your life.

SARDIYA NAVRATRI DAY 4 GREETINGS

• May Maa Kushmanda shower her blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day.

• May Maa Kushmanda grant you all your wishes and desires on this holy day.

• May Maa Kushmanda fill your life with happiness, peace and prosperity on this auspicious day.

• May Maa Kushmanda bless you with good health, wealth and wisdom on this holy day.

• May Maa Kushmanda guide you on the right path and help you achieve your goals on this auspicious day.

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI DAY 4 WHATSAPP MESSAGES

• May Maa Kushmanda bless you with all the happiness in the world.

• I wish you a very happy and blessed 4th day of Sharada Navratri. May Maa Kushmanda shower her blessings on you and your family.

• May this day bring you new hopes, new beginnings and new blessings.

• Wishing you a happy and prosperous 4th day of Sharada Navratri. May Maa Kushmanda fulfill all your wishes and desires.

• May Maa Kushmanda guide you on the right path and help you achieve your goals on this auspicious day of Sharada Navratri, Day 4.

• Jai Maa Kushmanda! Happy 4th day of Sharada Navratri!

• Shubh Navratri! May Maa Kushmanda bless you with all the happiness in the world.

• Wishing you a blessed and happy 4th day of Sharada Navratri. May Maa Kushmanda fulfill all your wishes and desires.

• May this Day 4 of Sharada Navratri bring you new hopes, new beginnings and new blessings.

• Wishing you a happy and prosperous Sharada Navratri Day 4. May Maa Kushmanda guide you on the right path and help you achieve your goals.

QUOTES OF DAY 4 FROM SARDIYA NAVRATRI

• May Maa Kushmanda bless you with all the happiness and prosperity in the world. Happy 4th day of Sharada Navratri!

• On this auspicious day of Sharada Navratri, day 4, let us pray to Maa Kushmanda for her blessings and guidance. May she help us overcome all obstacles and achieve our goals.

• May Maa Kushmanda fill your life with love, light and happiness on this holy day of Sharada Navratri, day 4.

• May Maa Kushmanda bless you with all the good things in life on this auspicious day of Sharada Navratri, day 4.

• May Maa Kushmanda guide you on the right path and help you achieve your dreams on this holy day of Sharada Navratri, Day 4.