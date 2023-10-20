Navratri Day 6: Goddess Katyayani Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages to Share

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2023: Navratri is a special nine-day festival. People across the country celebrate the festival with great zeal and devotion. During these nine days of Shardiya Navratri, devotees fast throughout the day, worship different avatars (forms) of Goddess Durga every day, recite prayers, prepare different delicacies and perform many other festive activities.

On the sixth day of sharad Navratri, people worship Goddess Katyayani with deep affection by following the rituals. The sixth form of Goddess Durga – Katyayani is associated with the planet Brihaspati. According to religious texts, the goddess Parvati was born in the house of the wise Katya, and that is why she is called Katyayani.

Here are some beautiful wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6: Wishes

• On the occasion of Shardiya Navratri, I wish that Goddess Katyayani is there to shower her blessings and love on you and her family.

• May the celebrations surround you with positivity and bring you immense joy.

• May Maa Katyayani be there to give you the strength to face the difficulties and problems of life and emerge victorious.

• May this auspicious occasion bring prosperity, happiness and success into your life.”

• I wish that each and every day of your life is blessed by the nine Goddesses.

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6: Quotes

• Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai

• Jagat paalan haar hai Maa, mukti ka dham hai Maa. hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai Maa

• Goddess Katyayani brings opportunities and prosperity to our lives.

• Navratri marks the beginning of the autumn season. So let us celebrate the Divine Mother who represents 'prakriti' (nature) and welcome new beginnings in your lives.

• Maa Katyayani ka sada rahe ashirvad; dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka of aapko aashirvad; Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan; Navratri ki shubh kamnayein.

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 6: WhatsApp Messages

• Navratri, the festival of nine days and nine nights, is a rejuvenating occasion that instills new self-confidence and lifts our spirits. May this event guide us from darkness to light, from ignorance to wisdom.

• Best wishes for a joyful festival with lots of joy, happiness, peace, prayers and prosperity during these auspicious days. Jai Maa Durga! Have an auspicious Navratri.

• Maa Durga, may he grant nine blessings to you and your family: fame, name, wealth, prosperity, happiness, health, education, power and commitment.

• If you start your day and end it with a sincere prayer to the great goddess Maa Durga, everything will be fine. May you have an auspicious festival.

• I hope this festival brings you much success and joy.