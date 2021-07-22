New laparoscopic hysterectomy for 'endometrium carcinoma'

Banjara Hills: A Hyderabad surgeon practising at CARE Hospitals here, Dr Vipin Goel, recently published in an international surgery journal a new technique of laparoscopic hysterectomy for endometrium carcinoma.The technique is named after Dr Goel himself and is known as 'GOEL'S technique of Laparoscopic Hysterectomy for Endometrium Carcinoma'.

The laparoscopic hysterectomy is the preferred choice. Several different techniques for performing laparoscopic hysterectomies are published and practised, though most procedures are similar; the difference in Dr Goel's technique lies is a sequence of ten operative steps performed, as initiations of dissection to completion of surgery, a press release said on Wednesday.

The sequence of the steps and the distinct way it is carried out without the use of vaginal manipulators or Myoma screws make this technique unique. This is of special interest in cancer surgery as the use of various vaginal manipulators to manipulate the uterus for traction enter cancer cells present in the endometrial cavity; it can lead to tissue break up and bleeding. This may cause cancer cells to enter systemic circulation and may spread the malignancy.

This technique has been standardised to decrease the complication rate to a minimum. The main quality of the technique is the emphasis given on the identification of the anatomical parts. No structures are amputated till proper identification.

The technique dwells on the separation of the ureter, bladder, rectum in the safe plane before performing a hysterectomy. The safety perspective is addressed very appropriately in Dr Goel's technique.

This published paper on Dr Goel's technique is first such representation of laparoscopic hysterectomy in a stepwise manner to enhance surgical outcome for patients. For more information DrGoel may be contacted (98441-15040).