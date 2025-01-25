Nicktoons Motu and Patlu Join the Border Security Force to Celebrate Republic Day at the Attari-Wagah Border

Republic Day is a time to celebrate the values of equality and liberty in the Constitution of India that make our nation so special. Nick India celebrated the day this year by partnering with the Border Security Force (BSF) at the iconic Attari-Wagah Border. True to their tradition of engaging children in meaningful ways, Nick India brought kids from FTE School of Round Table India and their favourite Nicktoons, Motu and Patlu, to experience a day filled with pride and joy alongside our brave jawans.

The day started with the beloved Motu and Patlu, known for their humour and playful charm cheering with the crowd. Euphoria filled the air with infectious energy. The National Flag was hoisted after the ceremony followed by the kids from FTE School of Round Table India, and Motu Patlu standing proudly alongside the BSF jawans as the tricolour waved against the backdrop of the border - a true symbol of the Republic Day spirit of togetherness and respect for those who serve the nation.

TR Anterpreet Singh Sahni, Chairman Area 18, Round Table India and TR Nitin Mehra, Chairman, Amritsar Round Table said, "It was a wonderful experience for our children from the FTE School of Round Table India to celebrate Republic Day at the Attari-Wagah Border with Nick India and the Border Security Force (BSF). Witnessing the ceremony up close, especially with their favourite Motu Patlu, truly made them feel connected, proud and excited about the significance of Republic Day"

The kids learned about the significance of Republic Day and the values embedded in the Constitution. As part of the celebrations, children were asked questions like "What does Republic Day mean to you?" and "What are some ways people can help the country?" The answers were simple but powerful, like, “Helping others makes our country stronger.” and “keeping our surroundings clean”.

From fostering creativity to encouraging gratitude and creating moments that convey profound messages, Nick India’s initiatives have always ensured that kids are inspired to learn with play. The Republic Day celebration at the Attari-Wagah Border, led by Motu and Patlu, stood as a testament to how small actions can have a big impact.















