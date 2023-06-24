Nita Ambani Exudes Grace in a Gorgeous Saree at the White House State

Nita Ambani exuded ethnic charm in a saree as she attended the State Dinner at the White House on Thursday with her husband, industrialist Mukesh Ambani. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the special event in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from dazzling us in her beautiful ivory and gold Banarasi brocade saree, Nita Ambani also showcased the country's rich culture in a hot pink Patola saree.

“Mrs. Nita Ambani’s sartorial choice – reflecting her vision of promoting Indian artisans – also found a place of pride at the State lunch co-hosted by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris where she wore an ethnic Patola saree from Patan, Gujarat. This Patola saree is a contemporary representation of the centuries-old Indian craft. Woven in pure Indian silk by our skilled traditional artisans Dushyant Parmar and Vipur Parmar, this beautiful weave with bright hues, animal patterns, and geometric perfection has taken 6 months of hard work to be finished to perfection,” read the caption of the post shared by NMACC.





The post also explained that the unique art form was supported by Reliance Foundation’s SWADESH which celebrates art and crafts integral to India's cultural legacy.