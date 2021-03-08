NMDC SALUTES THE SPIRIT OF WOMEN ON IWD 2021

Hyderabad: Women play a significant role in the progress of society and NMDC, the country's largest Iron Ore producer, celebrated this thought on International Women's Day at Hyderabad, by felicitating two achievers from diverse fields – Smt. Kinnera Murthy and Ms. Cholleti Sahajasri.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Guest, Smt. Kinnera Murthy, Strategy Consultant & Former Dean, ASCI, said, "The COVID situation has hit many people hard and it is our duty to empower women and help them get back to employment. We must go beyond our limits to help each other and normalise women participation in all spheres."

Motivating the women employees on this occasion Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said "Last year was difficult for all of us due to Covid-19, but we pulled through because of our resilience and ability to work together. Women are indispensable to NMDC, based purely on their achievements and it is my pleasure to appreciate their contribution to this organisation. The UN's theme of 'Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world' to celebrate the tremendous effort of women during the crisis and road to recovery, will help us celebrate the decisiveness, effectiveness and compassion demonstrated by women this whole year. We were witness to this ingenuity and empathy first-hand, and I am glad to be a part of such an organisation. We at NMDC want to ensure women everywhere have a journey which is equal and empowered."

The functional directors of NMDC Shri P.K. Satpathy, Director (Production), Shri Somnath Nandi, Director (Technical), were present and also emphasised the importance of women in every sphere of life and how women were the stronger force during the crisis of COVID-19. They focused on preparedness for women employment in mining sector in the future.

Ms. Cholleti Sahajasri, First Woman International Chess Master from Telangana, said "The credit of my achievements goes to my parents and my teachers for guiding and inspiring me to participate in various sports activities. Their support has been of great help to me to balance all the stress and I request all the parents to believe in their children and look after their physical and mental health. I request here to encourage their children to participate in co-curricular activities along with their studies."

NMDC also distributed COVID-19 kits, water bottles and fruits to around 150 under privileged girls in the Radha Kishan Home at Nanal Nagar, Hyderabad. NMDC also provides opportunities for women through CSR programmes such as Balika Shiksha Yojana and empowers them through skill development programmes. NMDC started programmes like 'Umang' to create awareness among women and young girls to counter poor and menstrual hygiene practices in the tribal areas.

The event ended with various indoor games and cultural programmes performed by women employees and apprentice girls. NMDC directors presented special mementos to the women participants.