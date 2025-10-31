Nora Fatehi stuns in floral saree

HYDERABAD: Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi, who recently played Sofia in Varun Tej’s Matka, is back in the spotlight — and not just for her upcoming projects. After setting screens ablaze with her peppy number in Thamma, Nora is currently dividing her time between shoots for her Kannada and Tamil films. But this time, it’s her off-screen charm that’s stealing all the attention.

The actress recently shared a series of pictures in a light blue floral saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, effortlessly blending grace with modern glamour. Posed casually on a sofa, Nora’s calm yet confident gaze into the camera left fans mesmerized.

With her soft wavy hair, minimal makeup, and that signature poise, she managed to radiate elegance without even trying. Beyond films, Nora is also actively working on her own music videos, combining her passions for fashion and music on her YouTube channel. Whether she’s performing on stage, donning a saree, or capturing a candid selfie, Nora continues to turn every moment into a statement — proving once again why she remains one of the most effortlessly stylish stars in the industry.







