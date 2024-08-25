Novartis Global Team Visits Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad

Live
The Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad, had the distinct honor of hosting a visit from the esteemed Novartis Global team. The visiting delegation included Dr. Tanja Rauch, Global Medical Operations and Governance Director from Switzerland, Dr. Barun Rai, Senior Clinical Project Manager, and Dr. Sharmila Thoudam, Lead Clinical Project Manager. The purpose of their visit was to gain a first-hand understanding of the activities and operations of TSCS, Hyderabad, and to witness the challenges faced by the Society in providing specialized care to patients with Sickle Cell Anemia.
During their visit, the Novartis team expressed high regard for the comprehensive care provided by TSCS under one roof, as well as the meticulous documentation and analytical approach employed by the Society's research team. The delegation explored potential avenues for research collaboration aimed at addressing Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). They were particularly impressed by the state-of-the-art research facilities at TSCS, recognizing their promise for future research endeavors.
A key focus of the discussions centered on the possibility of collaborating on newborn screening for Sickle Cell Disease. The Novartis team emphasized the importance of early intervention to reduce morbidity and mortality among affected individuals. This visit marks a significant step forward in fostering a potential research collaboration in the battle against Sickle Cell Disease.
Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President of TSCS, expressed his enthusiasm for the visit, stating, "We are deeply honored to welcome the Novartis Global team to our Society. Their interest in our work and the potential for collaboration is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. We are optimistic that this visit will pave the way for meaningful partnerships in advancing research and improving outcomes for patients with Sickle Cell Disease."