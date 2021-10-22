Nut Day has been created in order to encourage the public to consume healthier snack options. What is your go-to snack? A packet of crisps? A chocolate bar? We know that we are guilty of going for the unhealthy option more regularly than we should! So, why not use Nut Day as the perfect opportunity to switch up your workplace snack? Some nuts, or a combination of nuts and dried fruit, is a healthy snack that will bring a lot of benefits.



We also love Nut Day because nuts are not only delicious, but they are nutritious as well. Different nuts have different benefits. For example, almonds are rich in vitamin E, calcium, and protein. Another beneficial type of nuts is pistachios. They are high in fiber and they can help to reduce a rise in blood sugar after you have had a meal. Walnuts are also very popular, and they are a great source of omega-3 fatty acid. They can improve factors relating to heart health. Or, what about cashews? Cashews can improve blood pressure and they have a good nutrient profile too.

It is definitely a good idea to do a bit of research on your favorite nuts on Nuts Day too. You will be surprised by the different benefits that are associated with the variety of nuts out there. For a piece of food that is so small, it certainly packs a powerful punch when it comes to the different nutrients and benefits that it can bring.