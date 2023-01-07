Old Rock Day

The exact origins of this day are unclear and unconfirmed but there has been a suggestion that this day was first created by the cartoon family known as The Flintstones.

This is also the day when young children are often encouraged to go out and discover their first "pet rock."

It is a day that they can use to bond with their "pet" and cement the very beginning of their lengthy future relationship. Unlike with other pets, "pet rocks" never ever grow old or die.