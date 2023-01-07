  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

Old Rock Day

Old Rock Day
x

Old Rock Day

Highlights

The exact origins of this day are unclear and unconfirmed but there has been a suggestion that this day was first created by the cartoon family known as The Flintstones.

The exact origins of this day are unclear and unconfirmed but there has been a suggestion that this day was first created by the cartoon family known as The Flintstones.

This is also the day when young children are often encouraged to go out and discover their first "pet rock."

It is a day that they can use to bond with their "pet" and cement the very beginning of their lengthy future relationship. Unlike with other pets, "pet rocks" never ever grow old or die.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X