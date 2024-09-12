Pitru Paksha 2024: The Significance of Tulsi Puja in Honouring Ancestors

Pitru Paksha is a sacred period in Hinduism, dedicated to remembering and honouring deceased ancestors. This time of remembrance begins on Bhadrapada Purnima Tithi, a full moon day, and spans 15-16 days. The observance includes various rituals such as Shradh, Tarpan, and Pind Daan, which are conducted to ensure peace for the departed souls and assist them in attaining moksha (liberation). Traditionally, these rituals are performed by the eldest son or a male member of the family. In 2024, Pitru Paksha will be observed from September 17 to October 2.

The Role of Tulsi Puja During Pitru Paksha

There is often a question about whether Tulsi Puja can be performed during the period of Pitru Paksha, as this time is traditionally considered one of mourning. According to Bhopal-based Jyotish Acharya Pandit Yogesh Choure, Tulsi Puja holds special significance during Pitru Paksha and can indeed be performed.

Tulsi, or the holy basil plant, is considered sacred in Hinduism, and its worship during Pitru Paksha is not prohibited. In fact, Hindu scriptures highlight the importance of Tulsi in this period. The plant is believed to generate positive energy, which brings peace to the departed souls of ancestors, helping to calm their spirits and guide them towards salvation.

Tulsi Puja’s Role in Ancestor Worship

Performing Tulsi Puja during Pitru Paksha is believed to reduce the suffering of deceased ancestors. By worshipping Tulsi, family members can help their ancestors find peace and, ultimately, attain liberation. This practice also invites blessings from the departed souls, which can benefit future generations.

Observing Rituals During Pitru Paksha

During the 16 days of Pitru Paksha, it is essential to conduct rituals with devotion. One of the key practices involves lighting a lamp daily while reciting prayers during Shradh Karma. According to religious beliefs, lighting a lamp in the south direction is considered especially auspicious during this period. Additionally, the Bhadrapada Purnima fast, which marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha, will be observed on September 17, with the Bhadrapada Purnima bath and donation taking place on September 18.

Each ritual performed during Pitru Paksha holds immense spiritual significance, aiding in the peace and liberation of ancestors. Worshipping Tulsi during this time further enhances the benefits of these rituals, offering comfort to the souls of the departed.