Plan your last-minute Monsoon Travel with these 5 travel apps

The monsoon season brings with it a magical charm, inviting travellers to explore the lush green landscapes and experience the rhythmic raindrops dancing on their skin. If you're someone who loves spontaneous trips and enjoys the soothing pitter-patter of rain, you're in for a treat! Thanks to travel OTAs for making the last-minute booking process easy.

We've curated a list of five must-have travel apps that will help you plan and book tickets/reservations for a memorable and hassle-free monsoon adventure. So grab your umbrellas and get ready to embrace the beauty of nature with these fantastic travel apps!

ixigo, one of the largest online travel aggregators in the country, is a technology driven company focused on empowering Indian travellers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. ixigo assists travellers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science-led innovations on ixigo’s OTA platforms, including websites and mobile applications. They also have ixigo Assured product which is revolutionary, because it gives you a full refund guarantee on any flight, train or bus ticket that you cancel on ixigo with no questions asked. You actually get your money back instantly, again without any questions asked.

AbhiBus, a leading online bus-ticketing platform that covers more than 100,000 routes across the country. It is an official ticketing partner for SRTCs and IRCTC. Apart from an e-ticketing platform, AbhiBus provides a state of art online passenger reservation system to more than 350 private bus operators and 5 SRTCs in India including Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Himachal Road Transport Corporation and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation across India. They also offer facilities like Pink seat reservation, If a seat is booked by a female nearby seat is blocked for female travellers only. Another Special featured offered by AbhiBus is Abhi Assured feature which offers 150% refund if bus is cancelled | 100% refund if delay in pickup | 100 % quality mismatch | 100% refund if staff misbehaves.

ConfirmTkt: ConfirmTkt is one of the most prominent online train ticket discovery and booking platforms delivering a seamless search and booking experience to travellers. Catering primarily to budget travellers using smartphones, the platform has a one-of-its-kind feature of predicting the status of waitlisted tickets and suggesting alternate travel options to them in case of unavailability of direct connecting trains. ConfirmTkt ensures that any customer who logs on to the platform even at the last minute, leaves with a ‘confirmed ticket’, inspiring the name of the organisation. The online platform also facilitates real-time train tracking, even in the offline mode using the info generated from mobile towers on the train route.

Airbnb: Airbnb is a well-known app for lodging search. Whatever your preferences and price range, Airbnb has a variety of accommodations to choose from, including cosy apartments, beachfront villas, and unusual lodgings like treehouses and houseboats. Additionally, you can refine your search by location, price range, and amenities.

Agoda: Agoda is an online travel platform that brings high-value and rewarding travel experiences to people all over the world through the Agoda app and Agoda website. Their mission is to empower everyone to be a traveller by offering affordable deals on hotels, flights, activities, and more, with an Agoda booking experience that is hassle-free from start to finish.

With these five travel apps in your pocket, get ready to plunge into an unforgettable monsoon adventure. So don't let the rain dampen your spirits; instead, let it be the catalyst for a memorable journey filled with breathtaking views and blissful moments.