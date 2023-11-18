Platform 65 Celebrates Children’s Week with A Special Menu and Fun Activities

Platform 65, India’s largest toy train-themed restaurant is excited to announce a delightful Children’s week ahead for their young patrons. For this special week at every branch of Platform 65, the team will introduce a special kid's menu and host a series of entertaining activities to ensure a week filled with joy and laughter.

Chefs at Platform65 have curated a special menu just for the young ones, featuring a delectable array of kid-friendly dishes that are sure to tempt their tastes. Adding to the excitement, platform65 staff will greet their young guests with cartoon character costumes to spread joy and create magical moments for the children. These large-size fun characters will make special appearances throughout the week, ready to pose for photos, share hugs, and create unforgettable memories for the entire family. Platform 65 has also organised engaging drawing sessions. Platform 65 believes that it is an opportunity for children to explore their artistic talents in a supportive and fun-filled environment.

Sadgun Patha, Managing Director, said "Children's Day is a time to celebrate the joy that kids bring into our lives. At Platform 65, we've curated a special kids' menu that satisfies their taste buds and adds magic to their dining experience. Our team, dressed in whimsical costumes, is committed to bringing smiles and laughter to the faces of our little guests. It's about creating an atmosphere of joy and wonder."

Venkatesh Gopisetty, Vice President of Platform 65, said “This Children's Day, we are thrilled to offer families a special week filled with delicious treats and enchanting experiences at Platform 65. Our goal is to create lasting memories for the little ones and their loved ones, celebrating the spirit of innocence and happiness.”

Platform 65 is one of the largest train-themed chain restaurants in India, celebrated for its unique dining experience that combines the excitement of trains with exceptional cuisine. With attractive and interactive interiors and mini toy trains delivering culinary delights, Platform 65 offers patrons a one-of-a-kind journey through the world of cuisine.