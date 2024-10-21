Police Commemoration Day 2024: Honouring the Brave Policemen of India

Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21 in India to pay tribute to the police officers who lost their lives in an ambush by Chinese forces at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959. This day stands as a solemn reminder of the courage, dedication, and sacrifice displayed by police personnel in their line of duty.

The event serves as an opportunity to recognize the valour and unwavering commitment of the nation's police forces, who risk their lives to maintain peace, protect citizens, and uphold the law across the country.

History of Police Commemoration Day



Police Commemoration Day, held annually on October 21, honours the brave policemen who lost their lives during a skirmish with Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959. On this fateful day, a group of 10 Indian police personnel were ambushed while performing a reconnaissance mission in the Aksai Chin region. Without warning, Chinese troops opened fire, leading to casualties and fatalities among the Indian policemen. The bodies of the slain officers were returned nearly a month later, on November 13, 1959, and given full military honours in recognition of their bravery.

In January 1960, during the Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police, it was decided to officially commemorate October 21 as Police Commemoration Day to pay tribute to these fallen officers and all police personnel who serve the nation.

Significance of Police Commemoration Day

The day serves as a reminder of the extraordinary courage, dedication, and sacrifice displayed by police officers across India. It highlights their role in maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety of citizens, and facing dangers on a daily basis. Police Commemoration Day is not just about remembering those who have fallen in the line of duty, but also about acknowledging the ongoing efforts of the police forces to safeguard the country.

A major milestone in commemorating police sacrifices came in 2018, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Police Memorial in New Delhi. The memorial, symbolizing strength and resilience, features a Wall of Valour that honours the names of the martyred officers. It also includes a museum detailing the history of policing in India.



Observance and Activities for Police Commemoration Day 2024



On this day, various activities are organised across the country to honour the memory of police martyrs. These activities typically include:

Wreath-laying ceremonies: Memorials across the nation hold solemn ceremonies where wreaths are laid to pay tribute to the fallen officers.



Parades: Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) often participate in parades to mark the occasion.

Community Events: Public activities such as blood donation camps, essay competitions, and motorcycle rallies are held to engage local communities in remembrance.

Police Station Programmes: Special events at police stations involve local citizens in commemorating the service and sacrifice of police personnel.

Through these events, the nation comes together to honour the policemen who continue to serve with dedication and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.