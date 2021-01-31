Pure O Natural launches new outlet

Pure O Natural fruits and vegetables out-let was formally inaugurated by member of legislative assembly Arekapudi Gandhi and Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao Public Relation Officer Vijay Kumar along with Tollywood upcoming Actress Prantika at 100 feet road, Ayyappa Society, Madhapur Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion Gandhi said that, fruits and vegetables will work as elixir in keeping us healthy. Consuming fruits and vegetable regularly would help in being slim, fit and energetic.

According to Mallikarjun Prasad founder of Pure O Natural, there has been an increasing awareness on health among people. Most people are now getting used to consuming imported fruits. The company is making available fruits imported from Australia, US, Thailand and China.

Pure O Natural is one of the most trusted brands in the city and also a fastest growing retail chain in F&V segment. We provide a very fresh and hygienic Vegetable, Fruits, Dairy products, Eggs, Dry Fruits, Edible Oils from Farm Fresh Produce, Prasad said.